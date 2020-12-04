Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,206 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $40,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 487,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 167,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $116.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.73.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

