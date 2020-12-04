Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MRTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 927,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Marten Transport by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 717,757 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 317,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

