Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.