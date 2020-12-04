Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

MRVL stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $47.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.35.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

