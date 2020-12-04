Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of MTRX opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller acquired 3,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Matrix Service by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

