Memex Inc. (OEE.V) (CVE:OEE) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Shares of Memex Inc. (OEE.V) (CVE:OEE) were up 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 460,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 201,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

About Memex Inc. (OEE.V) (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for its customers in the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors worldwide. The company primarily offers MERLIN, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time comprising overall equipment effectiveness.

