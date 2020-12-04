MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCBS. BidaskClub downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetroCity Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $367.91 million and a PE ratio of 9.82. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $319,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,557,919.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,388 shares of company stock valued at $351,301 in the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 273.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 92,342 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 31.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 51,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

