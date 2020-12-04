Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,756 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.27% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $35,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,403 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,894,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after purchasing an additional 468,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,577,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,397,000 after purchasing an additional 316,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $123.65 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.02 and its 200-day moving average is $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

