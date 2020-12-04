Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MBCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Middlefield Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.