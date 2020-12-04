Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

MGEN stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.01. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics will post -7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $392,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

