MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MDB. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $272.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.69. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.85.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total value of $458,116.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,838,291.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,536 shares of company stock valued at $88,605,711. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 78,937.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit