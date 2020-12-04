MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MDB. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $272.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.69. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.85.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total value of $458,116.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,838,291.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,536 shares of company stock valued at $88,605,711. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 78,937.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

