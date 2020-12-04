Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTFF opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

