Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Motorola Solutions worth $116,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

