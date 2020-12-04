Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $27.50 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.
COOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.
Shares of COOP stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
