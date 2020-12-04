Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $27.50 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

