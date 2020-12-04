NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBEV. BidaskClub raised shares of NewAge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. NewAge has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $325.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. Research analysts expect that NewAge will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NewAge by 885.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NewAge by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NewAge in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 48.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

