News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.46

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 152217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in News during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of News by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 3,154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

