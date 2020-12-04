Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nexi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Nexi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of NEXPF opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. Nexi has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

