NexOptic Technology Corp. (NXO.V) (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 11.9%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (NXO.V) (CVE:NXO)’s share price dropped 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 353,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 314,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56.

In related news, Director Paul Mckenzie sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total value of C$63,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 812,000 shares in the company, valued at C$771,400.

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), DoubleTake, and Mobile Lens that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses, as well as an artificial intelligence for image capture systems.

