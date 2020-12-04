Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NBLX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.
NASDAQ NBLX opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $948.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 3.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
