Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NBLX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

NASDAQ NBLX opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $948.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 3.59.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.