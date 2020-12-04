Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.41

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 89755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
