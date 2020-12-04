Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.41

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 89755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

