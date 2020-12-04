Nordea Bank Abp’s (NRDBY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NRDBY opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

