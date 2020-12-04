Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $90.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.81.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,346 shares of company stock worth $5,158,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.