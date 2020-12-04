Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Norwood Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

In other news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $91,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $49,514.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 750 shares of company stock worth $18,513 and sold 6,175 shares worth $150,775. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

