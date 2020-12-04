Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,009,000 after buying an additional 34,066 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $18,049,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

