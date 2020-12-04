Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.25. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Novan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Novan by 284.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Novan in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novan in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

