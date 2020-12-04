Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.32. Novus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($3.87). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp purchased 92,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,341,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVUS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Novus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novus Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Novus Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Recommended Story: Call Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.