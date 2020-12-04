Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.32. Novus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($3.87). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp purchased 92,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,341,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVUS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Novus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novus Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Novus Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Recommended Story: Call Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit