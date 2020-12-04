OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OCFC. Raymond James dropped their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 147,515 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,111 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 95,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

