Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTRK. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $905.11 million, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

