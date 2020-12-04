OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OPK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OPKO Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.
OPKO Health stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.
In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 6,080.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 2,038.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 397,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $2,186,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
