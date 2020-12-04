OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OPK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OPKO Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

OPKO Health stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 6,080.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 2,038.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 397,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $2,186,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

