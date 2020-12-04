Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OPCH has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.04. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 144,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 58,384 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.