Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Organogenesis has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $565.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 20,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at $111,904. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,551.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 33.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 64,493 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 227.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 202.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 95.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 21.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

