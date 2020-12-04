Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PACB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,394.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,942,365 shares of company stock valued at $28,554,278 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

