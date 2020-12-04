Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PBMLF opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 million and a P/E ratio of -31.60.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

