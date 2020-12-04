Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.11% of Pathfinder Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

