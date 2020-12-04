Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) from an outperform rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.87.

Get Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) alerts:

PPL stock opened at C$33.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.19. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.28%.

In other Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) news, Director Leslie O’donoghue bought 2,800 shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$78,143.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$491,998.95. Also, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth acquired 5,400 shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$254,162.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $310,461.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.