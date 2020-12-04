People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBCT. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 117,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 315.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 167,579 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

