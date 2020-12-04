Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PRDO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $818.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $801,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,490. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 549.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

