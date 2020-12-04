Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.
PBFS opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Pioneer Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.
Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.
