Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

PBFS opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Pioneer Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 355,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

