PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PCH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut PotlatchDeltic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised PotlatchDeltic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 37.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 30.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 157,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

