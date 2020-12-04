Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POW. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.60.

TSE:POW opened at C$29.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a current ratio of 79.94. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$17.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.49.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

