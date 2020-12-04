Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 168.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

NYSE:NIO opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.