Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,278 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter worth $238,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $46.56 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $75.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $1.0232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

SNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

