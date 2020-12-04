Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,959 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after acquiring an additional 663,824 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,554,000 after acquiring an additional 363,015 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,424.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 323,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,001. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $158.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.