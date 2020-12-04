Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ameren by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

