Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Humana by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $403.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.66. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.52.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

