Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,911,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $171.12 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.