Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 126.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $480,262,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $83.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,778,301.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,725.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,389,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.