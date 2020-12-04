Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after acquiring an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 439.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,922 shares of company stock worth $8,218,596. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

Shares of FIS opened at $147.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

