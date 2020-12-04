Profund Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,728 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $33,613,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $583,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 36,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $48.17 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

