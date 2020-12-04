Profund Advisors LLC Has $884,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $114.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

